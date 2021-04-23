Two charged at Church of God are Toronto police officers-updated

A North York man, 42, and a Scarborough woman, 41, charged in connection with an alleged breach of pandemic restrictions at Aylmer Church of God on Tuesday night, April 20, identified themselves as Toronto police officers at the time in a video released on Ontario MPP Randy Hillier’s social media post.

The video shows an encounter between two Aylmer Police officers and the two Toronto officers, who are reportedly sergeants.

“It’s breaking the Charter (of Rights and Freedoms),” the man tells town officers at one point. “Go away.”

The male Aylmer officer replies, “You know what? Court date is the venue to deal with it.”

The Toronto woman says, “You’re on a church parking lot. How do the sleep at night?”

She states she has been a police officer for over two decades. “I expect you to be professional. This is not how officers of the law obey.”

The male Aylmer officer says, “You’ve identified yourself as police officers and you’re breaking the law here.”

The Toronto woman responds, “You don’t know what our Charter of Rights and Freedoms is.”

Both the Toronto sergeants ask for the male Aylmer officer’s name and badge number.

“You are a disgrace to the uniform,” the male Toronto sergeant asserts.

“The officer will not even identify himself or provide a badge number,” the female Toronto sergeant adds.

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat confirmed Friday morning, April 23, that the two were Toronto police officers.