Two St. Thomas pharmacies to administer vaccines

The Ontario government has announced two pharmacies in St. Thomas have been authorized to being administering COVID-19 immunization injections as soon as they receive supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

One is the Shoppers Drug Mart at the intersection of Edward Street and First Avenue. Bookings for appointments are mandatory, and can be made by phone or by visiting the drugstore chain’s website.

The other is Yurek Pharmacy at 519 Talbot St., where bookings, again mandatory, can be arranged by telephone.

In both cases, only those 55 and older will be eligible for vaccinations at this time.

No pharmacy sites for vaccinations have yet been announced for Elgin County communities.

In Oxford, two have been approved in Ingersoll and one in Woodstock.