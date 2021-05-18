18 and older in Aylmer and area eligible for vaccination

Southwestern Public Health announced on Monday morning, May 3, that everyone 18 and older residing in the N5H postal code, including all of Aylmer and much of Malahide, could now register for immunization against COVID-19 at one of the health unit’s mass vaccination clinics.

Anyone doing so must be prepared to show proof of age and residence before receiving a vaccination, the health unit noted.

All those 40 and older across Ontario, Southwestern reminded, were also eligible to receive vaccinations at participating physicians’ offices and pharmacies.