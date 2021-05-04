About a third of adults in Southwestern region vaccinated

Southwestern Public Health, in a weekly COVID-19 surveillance report issued Monday, May 3, announced that about a third of all adults in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford had so far received at least one dose of vaccine for the virus.

The health unit has set a goal of vaccinating 150,000 adults, or three-quarters of the area’s population, by September 30.

The report stated that so far, 66,436 adults had received at least one dose, most directly from the health unit but some from other sources.

Southwestern stated that 72.7 percent of those 80 and older, 81.8 percent of those 70 through 79, 68.4 percent of those 60 through 69, 35 percent of those 50 through 59, 25.2 percent of those 49 through 49, 14.9 percent of those 30 through 39, 9.9 percent of those 20 through 29 and 3.6 percent of those 19 and younger had received at least one dose.