Another service, more charges

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported Monday, May 3, that after another in-person service at Aylmer Church of God Restoration on Sunday, May 2, charges were pending against the church corporation and those involved in organizing the event.

Police, in anticipation of breaches of Ontario’s COVID-19 emergency restrictions, were in the area of the church and monitored the activities there on Sunday morning, he said. A large number of participants attended and entered the church for the service.