Anyone 50 and over, essential workers now eligible

Southwestern Public Health announced Wednesday, May 5, that anyone in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford who was 50 or older could start registering beginning Thursday, May 6, for appointments at mass vaccination clinics conducted by the health unit.

Previously, the minimum age was 55, except in the N5H postal code “hot spot” in Aylmer and area, where all adults 18 and older were already eligible.

In addition, essential workers who cannot do their jobs from home will be eligible for their first dose of vaccine starting May 6.

They include:

Agricultural and farm workers;

Elementary and secondary school workers, including teachers, custodians, school bus drivers and administrative staff;

Emergency responders, including police, firefighters, special constables, Children’s Aid Society workers and those with jobs in emergency management, critical infrastructure and restoration;

Bylaw enforcement officers, building inspectors, food inspectors, animal welfare inspects, border inspection officers, labour inspectors and Workers Safety Insurance Board field workers;

Foster care agency workers;

Food manufacturing and distribution workers;

And funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers.

Dr. Lock said employers that had registered in those fields would receive user names and passwords to distribute to employees to use to book appointments.

Patience would be required, she noted. Some wanting vaccinations might have to wait several weeks to receive them, since the supply of vaccine would be outstripped by demand for immunizations for now.