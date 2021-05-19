Aylmer and area catching up on vaccinations; Port Burwell “pop-up” clinic

The allocation of extra COVID-19 vaccine to the N5H postal code provincial “hot spot,” including all of Aylmer and much of Malahide, appears to be paying off.

Despite some local opposition to vaccines, 37.9 percent of the area’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

That compares to 41.6 percent for all of Elgin, 40.3 percent for Oxford and 46.6 percent for St. Thomas.

And during a weekly news briefing by Southwestern Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock on Wednesday, May 19, she announced that a one-day “pop-up” vaccination clinic was being planned in partnership with East Elgin Family Health Team for Port Burwell.

Details are to be announced as they become available.

She also stated that 90,000 Southwestern region residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to date or 42 percent of the total population.