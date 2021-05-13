COVID-19 booster shots moved up for some

Southwestern Public Health announced Thursday, May 13, that some high-risk health-care, long-term care and retirement home workers and emergency medical first responders would be eligible to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot sooner than originally expected.

Starting Friday, those at a heightened risk of being infected by COVID-19 could seek their booster shots sooner than four months after their first immunization because of an increased and steady supply of vaccine to Ontario, the health unit stated.

Those eligible are “strictly restricted” to the following: