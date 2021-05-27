Deer tick positive for Lyme disease in Port Burwell

Southwestern Public Health announced Wednesday, May 26, that a deer tick collected from Port Burwell had tested positive for the agent that causes Lyme disease in humans.

While this was the first such positive test in Elgin County this year, the health unit stated, Port Burwell has been considered a “risk area” for Lyme disease since 2019.

Environmental Health Manager Amy Pavletic said, “This serves as a reminder to be vigilant when enjoying the outdoors in the area.”

According to the health unit, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected deer tick. Usually, though, a tick must be attached to a human for 24 hours for that to happen.

The best way to protect yourself from Lyme disease is to avoid tick bites, the health unit stated. Ticks are often found in areas with tall grass and bushes and they attach to people who walk by. They cannot fly or jump.