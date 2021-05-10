Eligibility against widened for vaccinations

In response to a steadier stream of COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, Southwestern Public Health announced late Monday, May 10, that eligibility for immunizations would be expanded on Tuesday, May 11, and even further on Thursday, May 13.

Anyone who could not work from home and those 16 and older who have specific health conditions would be eligible starting Tuesday, May 11, at a.m., to register for vaccinations at Southwestern’s mass immunization clinics.

Those health conditions include immune deficiencies, stroke and/or cerebrovascular disease, dementia, liver disease, all cancers, respiratory diseases, spleen issues, heart disease, hypertension with organ damage, mental disorders, substance abuse disorders, sickle cell disease and others.

Those seeking vaccinations would simply have to give their word they met the requirements, the health unit said. In addition, essential employees who could not primarily work from home would be able to sign up for vaccinations under the same terms. They would no longer need to provide user-names and passwords provided to them by employers.

Employees who could work from home were not eligible unless they met other criteria, or resided in the N5H postal code which has special status as a provincial COVID-19 “hot spot.”

Starting Thursday, May 13, anyone 40 or older residing anywhere in the Southwestern region would also become eligible for vaccinations.