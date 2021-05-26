Just five new cases Wednesday

Southwestern Public Health reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, May 26.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit in the region dropped to 81 Wednesday from 88 Tuesday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area rose to 14 Wednesday from 11 Tuesday, while Aylmer and area stayed at six, West Elgin at four, Bayham at two and Central Elgin at two.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area fell to 28 from 31, Tillsonburg and area to eight from 10, Zorra to five from eight and Blandford-Blenheim to two from four.

Norwich remained at eight, Ingersoll and area at one and South-West Oxford at one.

Five residents of the Southwestern region are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the area stands at 38.3 per 100,000 of population, down from 41.6 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, up from 1,039 on Tuesday.