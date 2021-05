Aylmer Police reported Monday, May 10, that additional charges would be laid for breaching Ontario’s COVID-19 emergency orders after another in-person service was held at Aylmer Church of God Restoration on John Street North on Sunday, May 9.

Chief Zvonko Horvat said a large number of participants attended the service inside the church.

Charges were pending against the church and two of its directors who organized and actively participated in the service.