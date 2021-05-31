RECENT NEWS

New administrator for Malahide

May 31, 2021 | 0

Malahide Township announced Monday morning, May 31, that Adam Betteridge, the municipality’s director of development services for the last year-and-a-half, will become chief administrative officer as of June 28.

He is replacing Michelle Casavecchia-Somers, who is retiring.

Mr. Betteridge, a graduate of University of Waterloo with a Bachelor of Environmental Studies (Honours, Planning) degree, is pursuing his master’s degree in Public Administration from Western University.

He was first hired by Malahide in November of 2020.

