Only four new cases Friday, May 28

Southwestern Public Health was reporting just four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, May 28, down from 10 on Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit continues a downward slide, standing at 62 on Friday compared to 74 the previous day.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area fell to nine Friday from 12 Thursday. Aylmer and area and West Elgin remained at four each, and Bayham and Central Elgin at two each.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area showed the only increase in the region, rising to 10 from eight.

Woodstock and area declined to 17 from 23, Zorra to six from seven and Norwich to four from eight.

Blandford-Blenheim stayed at two and Ingersoll and area and South-West Oxford at one each.

Five Southwestern region residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 29.3 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 35 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 1,273 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, up from 1,135 on Thursday.