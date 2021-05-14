Pastor remains defiant

Aylmer Church of God (Restoration) Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, soon after being fined and seeing an order issued to have that church padlocked for defying provincial COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, declared during an online livestream Friday, May 14, “Nothing will deter us. Nothing will stop the people of God.”

He had mixed feelings following the court ruling, he claimed. “In one way, we greatly rejoice we are deemed worthy to suffer a little bit of what those before us have suffered.

“In another way, it is sad to see that a country that calls itself a Christian country would reach a depth so low as to what we have seen this morning.”

“This is the price you pay when you leave God. This is the price you pay.”

Governments, he claimed, were allowing public health officials “to push judges to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens.

More in the May 19 edition of The Aylmer Express.