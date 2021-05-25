Port Burwell vaccine clinic eligibility expanded

Southwestern Public Health announced Tuesday, May 25, that eligibility to receive vaccinations during a “pop-up” clinic at the fire station in Port Burwell Thursday, May 27, has been expanded to fill remaining appointments.

The clinic had previously been restricted to residents of Port Burwell, Vienna and Straffordville.

Now, anyone from Elgin, St. Thomas or Oxford who is 12 or older by Thursday can register online for vaccination through the East Elgin Family Health Team website.