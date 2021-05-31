Rebooking for earlier appointments to start June 7

Southwestern Public Health, reacting to the Ontario government’s announcement it would speed up the process of received a second, booster COVID-19 vaccination to less than the four months originally expected, said a system to re-book second appointments would be ready to go on June 7.

Currently, those 80 and older are eligible to book earlier appointments, as well as high-risk healthcare workers and those with certain serious medical conditions.

In a statement Monday, May 31, Southwestern said that because it shared a custom-booking process with the Middlesex London Health Unit, re-bookings couldn’t start until Monday, June 7.

Southwestern stated it was also looking at alternative ways to re-book booster vaccinations.

Southwestern Program Manager Jaime Fletcher said, “We are committed to delivering customer-focused solutions to make booking a vaccine appointment as easy as possible. Making changes to our existing system requires significant changes to scheduling processes already in-place, so we want to make sure we get it right.

“Please do not attempt to reschedule your second appointment online or by telephone until we have communicated the updated method.”

Anyone already scheduled to have a booster shot in June is being encouraged to stick with that existing appointment.