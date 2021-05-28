Second vaccine doses accelerated

Premier Doug Ford announced Friday morning, May 28, that Ontarians would be able to get their second, booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine sooner than anticipated.

Over 65 percent of the adult population of the province had already received their first dose of vaccine, a total of 8.5-million immunizations.

Now that Ontario was getting consistent deliveries of vaccine, instead of waiting up to 16 weeks, those who had already gotten one dose would be able to receive a second within as little as four weeks, he said.

“We’re beginning with our most vulnerable,” he stated. Anyone 80 or older became eligible to receive a second dose as of Monday, May 31, and those over 70 would be able to do so starting the week of June 14.