STEGH offering second shots for healthcare workers
High-risk healthcare workers at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital will be able to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine right at STEGH.
The hospital on Monday, May 31, announced a partnership with Southwestern Public Health for a four-day clinic to get STEGH workers their booster vaccinations.
The on-site clinic would be the first of its kind in this region, the hospital stated, and enable workers most at risk of catching COVID-19 their second shots earlier than the four-month interval most had to wait after their first vaccination.
Nearly 300 workers had signed up to get their booster shots this way over four days, Karen Riddell, vice-president of people and safety at STEGH, said.