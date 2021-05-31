STEGH offering second shots for healthcare workers

High-risk healthcare workers at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital will be able to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine right at STEGH.

The hospital on Monday, May 31, announced a partnership with Southwestern Public Health for a four-day clinic to get STEGH workers their booster vaccinations.

The on-site clinic would be the first of its kind in this region, the hospital stated, and enable workers most at risk of catching COVID-19 their second shots earlier than the four-month interval most had to wait after their first vaccination.

Nearly 300 workers had signed up to get their booster shots this way over four days, Karen Riddell, vice-president of people and safety at STEGH, said.