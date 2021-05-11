To date, 77,940 Southwestern residents vaccinated

In a weekly report issued Monday, May 10, Southwestern Public Health reported that, to date, 77,940 residents of Elgin, St. Thomas had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of over 10,000 from 66,436 on Monday, May 3.

In St. Thomas, 42.3 percent of adult residents have been vaccinated, in Elgin County 37.8 percent and in Oxford 36.4 percent.

By age group, the percentage of residents vaccinated includes:

Those 80 and older, 74.1 percent, up from 72.7 percent the previous Monday;

Those 70 through 79, 84.3 percent, up from 81.8;

Those 60 through 69, 75.2 percent, up from 68.4;

Those 50 through 59, 50.1 percent, up from 35;

Those 40 through 49, 33.1 percent, up from 25.2;

Those 30 through 39, 20.1 percent, up from 14.9;

And those 20 through 29, 13.9 percent, up from 9.9.

Previously, 3.6 percent of adults under 20 had been vaccinated. With the approval of vaccines for teens, that’s now being reported at 6.6 percent of those 17 through 19, and 0.6 percent of those 12 through 16.

The health unit also reported that 117 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the last week, down from 140 the previous week.