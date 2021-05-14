Two from Aylmer charged

A man, 57, and a woman, 46, both from Aylmer have been charged by the City of London for participating in a “Freedom Protest” in Victoria Park on March 20, contrary to Ontario’s emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city, in a statement, said summonses had been served to the two with the help of Aylmer Police and London Police. The identifies of the two were not made public.

Previously, the city noted, two women, 24 and 38, had also been charged with organizing the event, which exceeded the number of participants allowed to gather outdoors in one place.

The city stated, “At a time when case counts continue to be high and we are seeing increased pressure on healthcare systems across Ontario, the City of London strongly discourages activities that don’t comply with health precautions that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Indoor gatherings of any size are not permitted during the stay-at-home order. Outside gatherings are limited to members of one’s immediate household only.

“In an effort to keep Londoners safe and healthy, and as COVID-19 remains an ongoing threat in our community, Municipal Law Enforcement Officers will continue to enforce the Reopening Ontario Act using all available enforcement options including education, engagement, and where necessary, issuing fines or summons where violations of provincial regulations are observed.

“Bylaw officers will continue to respond to complaints, proactively patrol locations where infractions have been observed, and monitor planned events and protests.”