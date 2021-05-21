What’s opening this weekend

Southwestern Public Health on Friday, May 21, outlined what outdoor recreational facilities would be allowed to open to the public this weekend, and under what conditions:

Parks and recreational areas

Baseball diamonds

Batting cages

Soccer, football and sports fields

Tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Golf courses and driving ranges

Frisbee golf locations

Cycling tracks and bike trails

Horse riding facilities

Shooting ranges, including those operated by rod and gun clubs

Ice rinks, tobogganing hills, snowmobile, cross country ski, dogsledding, ice skating and snow shoe trails

Playgrounds

Portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

Archery ranges

Boat and watercraft launches

Lawn game courts, including lawn bowling, bocce and croquet courts Conditions: An outdoor recreational amenity may only open if any person who enters or uses the amenity maintains a physical distance of at least two metres from any other person who is using the amenity.

Team sports are not to be practised or played within the amenity.

Sports or games that are likely to result in individuals coming within two metres of each other may not be practiced or played within the amenity.

Any locker rooms, change rooms, showers, clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises remain closed, except to the extent they provide access to equipment storage, a washroom or a portion of the amenity that is used to provide first aid.