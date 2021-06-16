COVID-19 numbers creep upwards

Southwestern Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford on Wednesday, June 16.

That’s down slightly from the six new cases announced Tuesday, but the number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health increased to 26 from 23.

The number of ongoing cases rose in St. Thomas and area to seven Wednesday from three Tuesday, while one new cases was confirmed in Southwold. Aylmer remained at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area decreased to 12 from 14, while Zorra increased to three from one. East Zorra-Tavistock and Tillsonburg and area stayed at one each.

Two Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 12.3 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 10.9 Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 384 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, up from 296 Tuesday.