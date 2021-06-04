Decline slows, but trend still downwards

Southwestern Public Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, June 4, the same number as the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases in the region being tracked by the health unit continues to inch downward, declining to 42 on Friday from 43 Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area fell to nine Friday from 10 Thursday, while West Elgin stayed at two.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area dropped to 11 from 12 and Zorra to three from four, while Woodstock and area increased to nine from six. Norwich remained at four, East Zorra-Tavistock at two and Blandford-Blenheim and South-West Oxford at one each.

Two Southwestern region residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, neither of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the area stands at 19.9 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 20.3 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 914 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, up from 870 on Thursday.