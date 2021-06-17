Drew Danielle Neufeld, 24, dies in crash

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported that Drew Danielle Neufeld, 24, of Aylmer died as the result of a single-car crash on Highway 3 just west of Aylmer on Wednesday, June 16, about 9:28 p.m.

Constable Troy Carlson said Ms. Neufeld was driving east on Highway 3 when the car she was driving left the road, entered the south ditch and struck a tree.

Police, Malahide firefighters, paramedics and an Ornge air ambulance rushed to the scene, and Ms. Neufeld was airlifted to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Highway 3 was closed to traffic for six hours as OPP traffic collision investigators did their work.