Expanded eligibility for second COVID-19 shots

Southwestern Public Health and Middlesex-London Health Unit jointly announced Thursday, June 24, that anyone 18 and older who had received afirst dose of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, on or before May 30 could now rebook appointments for a second, booster shot to an earlier date.

Southwestern Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said, “As of a reflection of regional vaccine supply and our desire to get people vaccinated quickly, we’re opening eligibility for earlier second doses to more people in tandem with our partners at Middlesex-London.

“This also allows primary care physicians and pharmacies to maximize their vaccine supply and helps us fill any cancelled appointments with people waiting for a second dose. Our goal is to ensure vaccine is in arms, not in freezers.”

Southwestern Public Health has limited availability over the next couple of weeks, but appointments do become available periodically throughout the week.

Individuals who had a first dose of mRNA vaccine must wait a minimum of 28 days before a second dose. Those who had a first dose of AstraZeneca must wait a minimum of 8 weeks before accepting any other COVID-19 vaccine type.