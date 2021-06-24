Lift bridge opening delayed again

The reopening of the King George VI lift bridge in Port Stanley, originally scheduled for May and then pushed back to Friday, June 25, has been delayed for another two weeks.

In a statement, Elgin County, which owned the bridge, reported, “Recent commissioning and testing activities have identified adjustments and refinements that must be made to the bridge’s mechanical, electrical, and control systems before the bridge can safely reopen to the public.”

Elgin County Warden Tom Marks said, “Like all Port Stanley residents, I am eager to see the lift bridge reopen to the public. However, ensuring the structure is in a safe condition before reopening is of utmost importance to county council, even if it does take a little bit longer.”

The bridge has been closed for more than a year-and-a-half while it’s undergone extensive upgrades to its operating systems.