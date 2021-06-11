New case appears in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, June 11, up from one on Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked across the region rose slightly, to 21 Friday from 19 Thursday.

A new case was confirmed in Aylmer and area, St. Thomas and area dropped to one ongoing case Friday from two Thursday and Bayham stayed at one case.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 15 from 13, a new case appeared in Blandford-Blenheim and Norwich and Tillsonburg and area remained at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 9.9 cases per 100,000 of population, up from nine on Thursday.