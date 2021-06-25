Ongoing cases drop to 25

Southwestern Public Health was reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 25, the same number as the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford decreased to 25 Friday from 29 Thursday.

St. Thomas and area dropped to seven ongoing cases Friday from 10 on Thursday, while Central Elgin rose to two from one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area stayed at 10 and Tillsonburg and area at two, while East Zorra-Tavistock decreased to three from four. A new case appeared in Norwich.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 11.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 13.7 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 256 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, do2wn from 296 on Thursday.