Ongoing local cases up by one

Southwestern Public Health reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, June 17, down slightly from five the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stood at 27 Thursday, up from 26 Wednesday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area rose to nine on Thursday from seven Wednesday, while Aylmer and area and Southwold remained at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 10 from 12, Zorra increased to four from three and East Zorra-Tavistock and Tillsonburg and area stayed at one each.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 12.8 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 12.3 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 370 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, down from 384 Wednesday.