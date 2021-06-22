Only two new confirmed cases for Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, June 22.

On Monday, the health unit had announced 11 new cases from over the weekend, or an average of just under four a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit remained unchanged on Tuesday at 30.

St. Thomas and area stayed at nine cases Tuesday, Aylmer and area at one and Southwold at one. One new cases was discovered in Central Elgin.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose slightly to 10 Tuesday from nine Monday, while East Zorra-Tavistock and Zorra dropped from four each to three each. Blandford-Blenheim and Tillsonburg and area stayed at one each.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Southwestern region.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 14.2 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 296 “new” cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, but those include 80 from Toronto Public Health that had inadvertently not been reported earlier. On Monday, 270 new cases were announced.