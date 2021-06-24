Re-opening moves to Step 2 Wednesday, June 30

The Ontario government in a statement announced Thursday, June 24, that the province would move to Step 2 of its “Roadmap to Re-open” plan effective Wednesday, June 30, two days earlier than previously scheduled.

Premier Doug Ford said, “Because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts. We are proceeding safely with the re-opening of our province and will continue to work around the clock until the job is done.”

To move to Step 2, the government had previously set minimums of at least 70 percent of the adult population having at least one dose of COVID_19 vaccine and 20 percent having received the second, booster shot.

As of June 23, over 76 percent of the adult population had at least one dose and 29 percent were fully vaccinated.

The province had also wanted to see hospital and intensive care unit admissions down before taking the second of three steps in its re-opening plan.

Step Two of the Roadmap focuses on the resumption of more outdoor activities and limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place. This includes, but is not limited to: