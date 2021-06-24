Re-opening moves to Step 2 Wednesday, June 30
The Ontario government in a statement announced Thursday, June 24, that the province would move to Step 2 of its “Roadmap to Re-open” plan effective Wednesday, June 30, two days earlier than previously scheduled.
Premier Doug Ford said, “Because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts. We are proceeding safely with the re-opening of our province and will continue to work around the clock until the job is done.”
To move to Step 2, the government had previously set minimums of at least 70 percent of the adult population having at least one dose of COVID_19 vaccine and 20 percent having received the second, booster shot.
As of June 23, over 76 percent of the adult population had at least one dose and 29 percent were fully vaccinated.
The province had also wanted to see hospital and intensive care unit admissions down before taking the second of three steps in its re-opening plan.
Step Two of the Roadmap focuses on the resumption of more outdoor activities and limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people;
- Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people;
- Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity;
- Non-essential retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25 per cent capacity and other restrictions;
- Outdoor dining with up to 6 per table, with exceptions for larger households and other restrictions;
- Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 25 per cent capacity of the particular room;
- Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of physical distance;
- Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions;
- Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health;
- Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.