Richard Tobola of Malahide dies in backhoe mishap

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that Richard Tobola, 62, of Malahide died suddenly after a mishap involving a backhoe in a wooded area on the north side of Nova Scotia Line between Richmond Road and Carter Road on Wednesday, June 23, just after 11 a.m.

OPP, Malahide firefighters and Elgin County paramedics rushed to the scene, and found Mr. Tobola trapped between the boom and rear of the backhoe.

Investigation determined that Mr. Tobola had been working in the area of the backhoe when he became pinned between one of the rear stabilizer legs of the backhoe and its boom.

Mr. Tobola was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elgin OPP stated a post-mortem examination would be conducted on Thursday, June 24.

No foul play is suspected.