Southwestern: how to re-book for earlier second dose

Southwestern Public Health announced late Friday, June 4, how residents 80 and over in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford would be able to move up their appointments for their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The provincial government recently announced that most Ontarians wouldn’t necessarily have to wait a full four months before getting their booster shot, as previously expected.

Starting Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m., anyone 80 or over would be able to reschedule their appointment online at www.covidvaccineLM.ca, a website operated in partnership with Middlesex-London Health Unit, or by calling Southwestern’s response centre at 1-800-922-0096, extension 9.

The response centre is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern Vaccination Task Force Program Director Jaime Fletcher said, “With our community members ages 80 and older now eligible to book sooner, it was important that we removed barriers to re-scheduling second dose appointments.

“Many seniors may choose to keep their existing appointments – but those who wish to see if appointments are available sooner can now check online or call in to speak with someone about it. Our goal is to do our best to respond and support our citizens in an even more robust way.”

To reschedule online, individuals must have a mobile phone that accepts SMS text messages, or an email address that was not used to book any other vaccine appointments, such as for other family members.

Ms. Fletcher asked for patience, since a large number of residents were expected to seek an earlier appointment to become fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

Anyone with a second dose already booked in early to mid-June is advised keep their existing appointment, as there may be no earlier appointments available due to high vaccine demand.

Eligibility for second doses for residents 70 and older was expected to open by June 14, if not earlier.