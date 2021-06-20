Southwestern switching to Moderna for a few days

Southwestern Public Health will switch to the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at its mass immunization clinics after receiving word the region’s next shipment of Pfizer would be delayed for two or three days.

The health unit, in a statement Sunday afternoon, June 20, said that on Monday, June 21, Pfizer would be offered only to those 12 through 17 years old (Moderna isn’t yet certified for that age group) and to those who had already received a first dose of Pfizer .

From Tuesday, June 22, through Friday, June 25, clinics would offer exclusively Moderna for adults, but those under 18 would still be able to get Pfizer.

A pop-up clinic in Ingersoll on Thursday, June 24, would offer Pfizer to anyone with an appointment.

Southwestern vaccination Program Manager Jaime Fletcher said, “Like public health units across the province, we’re faced with a delayed shipment of Pfizer. And like our public health colleagues, we are encouraging you to attend your appointment as scheduled.

“It is critically important we get doses in arms quickly before the Delta variant (first identified in India) becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the province. Fortunately, we have a large amount of Moderna available, so we don’t have to cancel anyone’s appointments.”

The previous week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock stated residents shouldn’t focus on what brand they were being offered, only on getting fully vaccinated with two doses.

“The interchangeability of Pfizer and Moderna means that you can receive one vaccine product for your first dose and a different vaccine product for your second dose. The result will still be safe and highly effective protection against the COVID-19 virus, including the variants of concern.”