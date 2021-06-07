Step One of provincial “Roadmap to Re-Open” starts Friday

Ontario will move into Step One of its “Roadmap to Re-Open” the provincial economy on Friday, June 11, three days earlier than previously expected.

The government, in a news release, said 72 percent of Ontario adults had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions were declining.

Starting Fridays, Ontarians will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 outdoors for social events, and outdoor dining can resume at eateries with a maximum of four customers per table, though exceptions can be made for a single household with more than four members.

Essential stores such as pharmacies and grocery stores will continue to be open at 25 percent of normal customer capacity, but sales won’t be restricted to essential goods. Non-essential stores can open at 15 percent capacity.

Outdoor religious services, weddings and funerals will be allowed outdoors, as long as physical distancing of at least two metres is maintained. Indoor services can occur at a maximum of 15 percent capacity.

Under the Roadmap plan, Ontario won’t move to further loosen pandemic restrictions for at least three weeks after Friday, June 11.