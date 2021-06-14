Two hospitalized with COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, June 14, reported four new cases of COVID 19 from over the weekend, an average of just over two a day, compared to four new cases reported Friday, June 11.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped to 19 Monday from 21 Friday.

However, Southwestern did report that, after a brief period of no one in Elgin, St. Thomas or Woodstock being hospitalized with COVID, as of Monday two cases had been admitted. Neither person is in an intensive care unit.

St. Thomas and area rose to three ongoing cases of COVID-19 being tracked by the health unit Monday from one Friday, while Aylmer and area stayed at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area decreased to 13 from 15, a new case appeared in East Zorra-Tavistock, and Blandford-Blenheim remained at one.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at nine cases per 100,000 of population, down from 9.9 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 477 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday.