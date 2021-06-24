Two new cases in Southwestern region, ongoing down by three

Southwestern Public Health was reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, June 24, down from four on Wednesday.

The number of ongoing cases also dropped, to 29 from 32.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area dipped to 10 Thursday from 11 Wednesday, while Aylmer and area, Central Elgin and Southwold stayed at one each.

In Oxford, East Zorra-Tavistock increased to four from three and Tillsonburg and area to two from one. Woodstock and area remained at 10.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 13.7 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 15.1 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 296 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, up from 255 the previous day.