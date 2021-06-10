What’s allowed starting Friday, June 11

Southwestern Public Health had provided the following summary of what will be allowed when Step One of the Ontario’s government’s “Roadmap to Re-open” takes effect on Friday, June 11:

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people;

Outdoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, capped at the number of people that can maintain a physical distance of two metres;

Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 15 per cent capacity of the particular room;

Non-essential retail permitted at 15 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold;

Essential and other select retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity, with no restrictions on the goods that can be sold;

Outdoor restaurant dining with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households;

Outdoor fitness classes, outdoor groups in personal training and outdoor individual/team sport training to be permitted with up to 10 people, among other restrictions;

Day camps for children permitted to operate in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines for COVID-19;

Overnight camping at campgrounds and campsites, including Ontario Parks, and short-term rentals;

And outdoor attractions such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens with capacity and other restrictions.

After 21 days, if the province has vaccinated 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses and there are continued improvements in key indicators, Ontario will move to Step Two of the Roadmap.