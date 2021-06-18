Yurek, Hardeman out as Cabinet ministers

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek lost his job as Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in Cabinet shuffle announced by Premier Doug Ford on Friday, June 18.

MPP Yurek was replaced by Northumberland-Peterborough MPP Dave Piccini. MPP Yurek, who has been in the Cabinet since July of 2018, was formerly Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and then Minister of Transportation.

Neighbouring longtime Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman lost his post as Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, replaced by Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson.