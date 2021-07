Bonnie Barons, left, watched as opposing team member John Hall bowled during a match at the Aylmer Lawn Bowling Club on Thursday night, July 22. Bonnie was paired with Rita Jansen and John with Andrew Vanroessel. About 20 bowlers came out that night. Anyone wanting to try the sport is welcome to come to the club on Monday and/or Thursday nights starting at 6:45 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)