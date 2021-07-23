Charge laid in fire pit death

Ontario Provincial Police announced Friday afternoon, July 23, that a Bayham man, 55, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm following a fire pit incident on Vienna Line that resulted in the death of a year-old infant and left four other family members with severe burns.

Jake and Tina Hiebert, their daughter, 7, their son, 4, and infant Layla, one year old, were badly burned on Monday night, July 12. Layla died on Thursday, July 15.

The accused man is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Sept. 7.

The incident remains under investigation by the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and the Office of the Fire Marshal.