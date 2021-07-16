Donna Deans, 77, dies four days after crash

Donna Deans, 77, of Belmont has died after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line in Malahide at about 9:46 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, Elgin Ontario Provincial Police announced on Friday, July 16.

Elgin OPP Const. Troy Carlson said police, Malahide firefighters and Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics rushed to the serious collision immediately after it happened.

At the time of the crash, he continued, a red sports-utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Ms. Deans was eastbound on Ron McNeil Line approaching Imperial Road.

The SUV allegedly failed to stop for a sign at the intersection and was in collision with a southbound black car driven by a London man, 33, Const. Carlson stated.

Both drivers were the lone occupants of their vehicles, and were taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Ms. Deans died in hospital on Wednesday, July 14, Const. Carlson said.

The investigation into the crash, now involving a fatality, continued, he added.