Four new cases from weekend

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, July 5, reported that five new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the weekend in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

The health unit was tracking 16 ongoing cases on Monday, up from 13 on Friday.

A new case was discovered in Bayham, while St. Thomas and area stayed at three, West Elgin at two and Aylmer and area at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to four cases Monday from one on Friday, while Tillsonburg and area fell to two from three.

East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll and area and Zorra stayed at one each.

The health unit was reporting three area residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, all in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 7.6 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 6.1 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 170 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, down from 213 on Sunday.