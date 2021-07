Brandon Bastien, 10, of St. Thomas, left, and his grandfather Steve Posthumus of Aylmer, “magnet fishing” for ferrous metals in Catfish Creek at the Port Bruce pier, pulled this dummy mortar round out of the water on Sunday, July 25. While it doesn’t have an explosive warhead, it still had an undischarged rocket charge at its base. It’s been taken away by Ontario Provincial Police. More in the July 28 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed)