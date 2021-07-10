Periscope Playhouse outdoor stage opens season

Mudmen was the first musical group to appear on the new outdoor stage at Periscope Playhouse in Port Burwell on Friday night, July 9. The event was sold out, with about 80 spectators attending. Full capacity could be as high as 120 but Karen Bechard, one of the organizers, said they wanted to err on the side of COVID-19 safety. The idea of an outdoor venue adjacent to the Playhouse was first hatched last September, and has taken nine months to realize. The first show was originally going to be on Saturday night, July 10, but it sold out in three days so an earlier one was scheduled. Five more shows are planned for this outdoor season, including a Rocky Horror Picture Show movie night. (AE/Rob Perry)