Pop-up clinic for East Elgin Community Complex

Southwestern Public Health has announced a “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in cooperation with East Elgin Family Health Team at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone 12 and older is welcome to come for a first or second dose of vaccine, either by appointment or simply by walking into the clinic.

In addition, the health team and health unit are now offering in-vehicle vaccinations in the parking lot at clinic sites.