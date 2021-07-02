Six new cases over two days

Southwestern Public Health announced Friday, July 2, that six new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford over the past two days, compared to just one on Wednesday, June 30.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 13 from 11.

Cases in St. Thomas and area decreased to three Friday from five Wednesday, but two new cases were discovered in West Elgin and one in Aylmer.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area rose to three from one, while East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll and area, Tillsonburg and area and Zorra stayed at one each.

Two Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 6.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 5.2 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 200 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, compared to 284 on Thursday and 184 on Wednesday.