Southwestern records 84th COVID-related death

Southwestern Public Health announced on Wednesday, July 14, that an Oxford man in his 80s had died as a result of COVID-19.

That brings to 84 the number of COVID-related residents in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

The health unit reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday.

It is tracking 15 ongoing cases in the area, up from 14 Tuesday.

Ongoing cases in Bayham remained at six Wednesday, Aylmer and area at two and West Elgin at one.

St. Thomas and area fell to one from two.

In Oxford, East Zorra-Tavistock rose to three from two and a new case was discovered in Zorra. Woodstock and area stayed at two.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 7.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 6.6 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 153 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, up from 146 on Tuesday.