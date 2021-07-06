Three more new cases of COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health was reporting three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 6, compared to four over the weekend.

The health unit is now tracking 17 confirmed ongoing cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, up slightly from 16 Monday.

St. Thomas and area rose to five cases Tuesday from three on Monday, while West Elgin stayed at two and Aylmer and Bayham at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area remained at four, Tillsonburg and area at two and East Zorra-Tavistock and Ingersoll and area at one each.

Four Southwestern area residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, two of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at eight cases per 100,000 of population, up from 7.6 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 164 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 164 the previous day.